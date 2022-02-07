I respect everyone regardless of their status - Osei Kwame Despite

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, a man regarded as one of Ghana's wealthiest businessmen, has explained that he started from humble a beginning, a reason he accords respect to all regardless of one's status.



The business mogul who hardly grants an interview to the media has for once broken his protocol to speak with Happy TV on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.



"I am always encouraged to do more. I have a lot of people who encourage me with their words. It is just my nature, I respect everyone regardless of their status in society. It doesn't matter if you are rich or poor," said Despite.



On Sunday, February 6, the celebrant who made headlines for dedicating two fully furnished storey buildings to his sisters in their hometown, Wiamoase, and a cash donation of GH¢100,000 to widows in the area, unveiled his new 2020 Bugatti Chiron sports car.



The vehicle which broke the internet on Sunday is estimated at US$3 million.



Despite intimated that he is celebrated and loved due to his support for others and has encouraged others to assist the less-privileged.



Until becoming famous and wealthy, Despite was a petty trader. He sold padlocks and cassettes for a living.



"I started from a humble beginning so I accord everyone the same respect and that is why it is also reciprocated. When you love others, people will also hold you dear to their hearts," Osei Kwame Despite stated.



Meanwhile, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club after officially outdooring Despite's Bugatti ponded him with water in honour of his 60th birthday.



A video shared by Fadda Dickson captured Despite lying on the pitch with his friends pouring water on him. Fadda Dickson who is the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group indicated that his boss is surrounded by the 'right' friends who are always happy to see him progress.



"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you…MISTY COPELAND. 60years of grace #thankfulgratefulblessed @Despite@60," he wrote in an Instagram post on February 6.











