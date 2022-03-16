I remember you didn’t promise this hardship – D-Black reminds Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The hardship in Ghana has drawn out celebrities who are being blunt about the challenges faced by the people of Ghana.



One of such people is Desmond Blackmore known popularly as D-Black who is a known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He insists that the government did not promise the people hardship like it’s currently happening.



D-Black talks about the rise in the cost of living and the fact that it keeps skyrocketing each passing day.



His tweet draws government’s attention to the pressing needs of the people and the hell Ghanaians are going through to survive the hardship.



“Town make hard ooo. Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs, there are no incentives for the lower class, the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts, the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it,” he said in a tweet.