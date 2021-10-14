I rejected small roles when I started my acting career - Jim Iyke

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: Eben Owurachy, Contributor

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke has revealed that when he began his career as an actor, he believed in himself so much that he kept rejecting small roles for bigger ones and that decision helped him breakthrough in Nollywood.



Jim Iyke, who was talking to Mr Bonez on the Music Plus Show on Kessben TV, explained that he had so much confidence in himself even as a rookie actor that he needed big roles to make a big statement in the Nigerian movie industry.



According to the 'Bad Comments' actor, his decision not to act in small roles created many problems for himself in Nollywood but he remained focused.



Jim Iyke, who has stated that acting has always been his first love, also disclosed that at a point in his early life he had to run away from home to pursue his acting dreams.



He expounded that living away from home to pursue his dreams as an actor taught him so many important life lessons and the experience made him strong and prepared him for life at a very young age.



He also said that he is currently enjoying himself as a family man and he always love to have quality time with his kids.