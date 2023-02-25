‘I regretted my marriage but what people will say forced me to stay’ – Nayas

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Gladys Mensah Boadu popularly known as Nayas has revealed that she has regretted marrying her ex-German husband.



In an interview with Neat FM, she stated that she experienced a number of issues in the marriage including her husband instilling fear in her and preventing her from speaking to certain people, including her family.



She added that despite all of the issues in her marriage, she was determined to stay because of what Ghanaians would think and say if she opted to quit the union.



“Yeah, he told me because of Ernest Opoku’s issues nobody likes me. So, there was (some kind of fear in me).



“Yeah, I regretted marrying him but I had already gone into the marriage. And for marriage is a long term something.



“So, I was facing a lot but because of what Ghanaians will say that Nayas has gone into marriage and there are issues…yeah, I was very afraid of what Ghanaians will say because I didn’t want my marriage issues to come out,” she said.



Nayas admitted that she rushed into the marriage with her husband because they barely knew themselves before the latter flew to Ghana from Germany to propose marriage to her.







AM/SARA