I refused the GoFundMe account because my friends can help me better – Choirmaster

Choirmaster, Beverly Afaglo’s husband, said that his family and himself decided to reject the FundFundMe account.



Initially, he was opposed to public funding since his friends can help in that area.



The Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Eugene Baah hinted that he never agreed to the GoFundMe campaign when his industry colleagues communicated it to him. For starters, the amount involved was nothing to write home about. And his friends could raise an amount which could be far better than the said fund.



Speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere on Onua Fm, Praye Ho Ne Ho revealed that Beverly and himself disagreed with the Gofundme account, which was created by Yvonne Nelson and some friends. He later accepted it because of their relationship as friends.



“Though we were in a position of distress, my friend would have supported me better. Beverly, our family and me accepted to take GoFundMe for camaraderie reasons,” Praye Ho ne ho ended.





