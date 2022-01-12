I refuse to question God - Vicky Zugah mourns late mother

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Actress Vicky Zugah has announced the death of her mother, Beatrice Patu, who battled an unknown illness for the past five years.



According to Vicky she kept her mother's health condition private based on advice but was trusting God for divine healing all these years.



In an emotional post dated Monday, January 10, the celebrated actress disclosed that her beloved mother has given up the ghost after a long battle.



"For five years you fought. For five years I waited for a miracle. For five years you held on. I was advised not to post or talk about your illness on social media till you heal completely so I waited Mum. I waited for that testimony. Today you gave up on me and my siblings. Today you left a vacuum. A space no one can fill," parts of the post read.



She furthered: "I refuse to question God! Rest in heavenly peace mama. I love you. I miss you already. #BlackMonday #RIPMum #ItIsWell."



Friends and colleagues have sent their condolences to Vicky who states that she is completely broke with the demise of her mother.



Kumawood actress, Nsafoahemaa reacting to the news wrote: "My condolences to you and the entire family sis, may you find comfort in God's word."



Also, Beverly Afaglo added: "Awwwwww my deepest condolences Norvi, May God give u strength."



Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor also offered a special prayer to the actress and her bereaved family.



She wrote: "Sorry for your loss dear. Receive comfort from the holy spirit. He is the only one who knows the comfort you need."



