‘I refuse to apologize’ - Tory Lanez maintains innocence in shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez maintained his innocence and refused to apologize when he took to social media on Thursday to issue his first response to his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.



As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument after they left a pool party hosted at reality star Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood mansion in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot following the shooting.



The 31-year-old has been held in jail since December after being found guilty on three gun-related charges. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.



In his lengthy statement on Instagram, the Jerry Sprunger singer reiterated he was innocent. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”



Before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down his sentence on Tuesday, Lanez told the court that he was sorry for his actions and took “full responsibility” for everything he “did wrong that night”, per The Associated Press. He also asked the judge for mercy.



But Lanez clarified in his Instagram post that he “took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…That’s it.”



He added: “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do.”



“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top,” he further stated. “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.” The convicted musician also thanked his family, friends, and fans for their continued support.



Prosecutors had wanted a lengthy sentencing, arguing that Lanez shot a “vulnerable victim” and waged “a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatize her” after the shooting. Lawyers for Lanez said they plan to appeal.