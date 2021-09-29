You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 29Article 1368946

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

I recorded the first drill song in Ghana - Bosom P-Yung brags

Musician, Bosom P-Yung

Musician, Bosom P-Yung claims he is the first to record a drill song in Ghana.

Drill songs became popular in Ghana through the productions made by the Kumericans.

The Asakaa drill songs dominated the Ghanaians airwaves barely a year ago.

But speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ composer revealed the first drill song in the country was from his camp.

He mentioned ‘Dis Side’ as the song.

Bosom P-Yung made this revelation when he was talking about his issues with Kweu Smoke and the Krakye Gang.

