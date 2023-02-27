I recorded my verse on ‘Cryptocurrency’ in 15 minutes – Rotimi

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Popular actor and musician, Olurotimi Akinosho, popularly known as Rotimi, says he recorded his verse on the ‘Cryptocurrency’ track in 15 minutes.



“The song at the moment is moving organically because it feels so natural and I did my verse in 15 minutes because it was effortlessly just fly, it’s once in lifetime top opportunity because I was like let’s just shoot the video and get it going,” he said



It’s a collaboration between Kuami Eugene and Rotimi which was released on February 23, and is already receiving a lot of airplay.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Rotimi stated that he is a big fan of Kuami Eugene and they have been talking hence when he dropped his record online he decided to jump on it.



He added that he had also heard about the ‘Single’ hit maker from mutual friends.



Asked aside from being a fan and hearing about him, what was that unique thing that made him want to work with the Rockstar, Rotimi stated that Kuami’s style of music is what attracted him to work with him.



He added that it’s different, natural, and also works well with his sound too and it was just ok to jump on it.



“His tone, not a lot of people have that type of tone and not a lot of people make quality music anymore so it didn’t matter what record he did, it didn’t matter what feature he did, it’s just that certain people just have that sound and it meshes well with my sound,“ he said.



Rotimi is currently in Ghana to shoot a music video for the hit song ‘Cryptocurrency.’



Rotimi is popular for his hit song ‘In My bed’ and for playing the role of Andre Coleman in the popular hit series, ‘Power’, which features the likes of 50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Method Man, Mary J Blige, and others.