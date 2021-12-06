I received threats for my ‘Wahala Dey’ song – Epixode reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Ghanaian Dancehall act Epixode reveals that he received threats after releasing his controversial song titled ‘Wahala Dey’, which elaborated on the challenges facing the citizenry in Ghana.



The song was released in 2019 and produced by Dream Jay went ahead to call on the government and authorities to be actively responsive in ways that will curb the hardship and indiscipline in the country.



In an interview on TV3 New Day, Epixode said it is unfortunate the country is still battling such problems, and it is vital to have personalities with new mindsets to steer the affairs.



“Those problems I raised in my song Wahala dey are persisting in the country. There will be a new crop of minds to amplify some of the things I mentioned.



“We received threats and all. I was getting threats, calls, and messages from unknown numbers,” he added.



He recounted how he was warned to stop performing the song at an event; adding that the song fueled loads of controversy.



“I recall we were having an event one time, and I was even asked to stop while I was performing with the song. I dropped this matter and threw more light on it but is it going to stop? I can’t change it, but I believe that the more voices we add to these social problems, the more impact will be made.”



Currently, Epixode is promoting his new banger ‘Faya’ featuring musical duo Keche.