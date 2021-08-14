I quit acting because I was attacked spiritually – Frank Naro

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Actor and Musician, Frank Naro says he took a break from his acting career because he was spiritually attacked.



According to him, he was attacked while on set and had to leave to take care of his life.



Frank Naro said this on Atinka TV‘s entertainment show, Juke Box, hosted by the ever-beautiful Nana Adwoa Annan.



When asked if his attackers wanted to kill him or what exactly the attack was, he said, “If you kill me you will not have my car or land so what are you killing me for?”



Frank Nero was of the belief that instead of supporting each other, most people had the mentality that pulling him down will deter producers from casting him for movies.



“If I am on set, it will not do anything to you, rather attack the producer. It is the director who tells us what to say and so if you want someone to envy then it should be the director, not me.”



He continued, “I stepped on medicine and I asked myself, is acting the only job I can do, after all it is just talking".



Frank Naro explained that, he went on set at Dodowa and at the end of the day he realized his legs were itching without seeing anything and the next day he felt pain.



He added that as time went on, he could not continue the acting so he left the set and went to the hospital where he was told that there was a hole in his leg.



Although he said he did not believe those spiritual things from the beginning, his colleague Wayosi supported him because he was also attacked in a similar way.



He said his mother who is a Queen-mother had to pray for him to get his life back.



Meanwhile, Frank Naro said he is sticking to music for now because the acting was not easy for him despite his talent.



“People do miss me in movies but because of my talent someone wanted to take my life, no” he added.



He said, he has released his new track ‘Twa me 2’, which features Quamina MP and Medikal.