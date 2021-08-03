You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 03Article 1323517

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

I prepared very well before starting my music career - Hajia4Reall

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall play videoGhanaian musician Hajia4Reall

Ghanaian social media star-turned-musician, Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona4Reall, has talked about why she ventured into music.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Mona said she wanted to do music when growing up.

Having the feeling to do music for a long time, she believed that this is the perfect time for her to start.

The ‘God’s Child’ singer disclosed she prepared very well before starting her music career.

She stressed that she is not into music to test the waters.

Mona 4Reall revealed that she has a studio and dance room for her productions.

She is hoping to win awards with her craft soon.

