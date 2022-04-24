I prayed for a miraculous change in my pregnancy test result – Poloo on jail encounter

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I wished a doctor could forge my pregnancy test result – Poloo on jail encounter



Akuapem Poloo recounts court ordeal



Akuapem Poloo narrates jail experience



Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has highlighted the thoughts that run through her mind on that fateful day she was instructed by the court to undergo a pregnancy test.



Earlier in April 2021, an Accra Circuit Court judge, Christiana Cann, who presided over Akuapem Poloo’s case ordered for a pregnancy test to be conducted on the actress before her sentencing.



This was after she was convicted on her own plea by the court to three charges of publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



Explaining the legal implications of the judge’s pregnancy test instruction at that time, lawyer cum journalist, Samson Lardy Anyenini, explained that the law mandates a judge to order a pregnancy test for a woman convicted before passing a sentence.



He said Poloo’s fate was going to be determined by the said pregnancy test adding that a positive result could, fortunately, land her a non-custodial sentence and not a jail term.



“In the interest of mother and unborn child, the law mandates that if the test proves positive, the judge shall hand a non-custodial sentence or pass a sentence but suspend its execution until an appropriate time – meaning the pregnant convict does not go to jail.” He earlier stated on Newsfile.



But emphasizing that particular incident and how she felt after the judge instructed her to run a pregnancy test, the popular Ghanaian socialite said;



“A day before I was going to be sentenced, the judge told me in court to go and conduct a pregnancy test and instructed that I should be detained afterward. That was when I knew I was going to be sentenced becuaxse usually they want to find out how long you have been pregnant for. Hearing the judge’s instructions totally broke me. I wish I had a doctor who could forge my pregnancy test and make it positive but I had nobody. I’m a loner and until my case I never had a personal lawyer. I don’t have a police friend neither do I have a friend who is a doctor," she said.



Poloo narrated her first encounter at the ‘four walls’ of the Nsawam prison after her ‘negative’ pregnancy test result landed her a 90-day jail term.



“When I reached the entrance of the Nsawam prison, my spirit left me. I looked devasted and pale and kept asking myself how I landed here.”



Watch the video below:



