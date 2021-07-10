I pray to God to protect my 30-acre rice farm from birds – Trigmatic

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Farmer, entrepreneur and musician, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly referred to as Trigmatic, has prayed to God to protect his rice farm from being dissipated by birds.



Speaking about the farming season on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, Trigmatic who has several acres of rice farm said birds can destroy an entire plantation if their activities aren’t curtailed.



“We pray that the rains will fall for the crops to be fine and then we pray and plead with the birds to stay away from our farms,” he remarked.



“We pray to God that birds shouldn’t pass where we’ve planted our crops because birds can really cause havoc to our farm produce,” he told the host.



He added that “Birds can cause havoc to a whole 30 acre land of rice farm and they can eat all the produce till the farm becomes totally dissipated."