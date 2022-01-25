I pray over my songs before release – Perryices

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, Perry Smith Yaw Donkor popularly known in the showbiz circle as Perryices has revealed the spiritual ritual he undertakes before releasing any new record.



The up-and-coming artist who made an appearance on the Open Up Show on BaseonTV with host, Angebel disclosed that he prays before he drops a song.



He said: “because before I release a song, I pray over it so it carries a spirit,” noting in the same interview that his “music has a spirit.”



Born into a family known for their prowess in show business, Perryices was named after the late veteran actor and comedian Yaw Donkor popularly known as Nkomode – who is a family relative.



When asked what he will do differently should he be given the opportunity to change anything in Ghana’s music industry, he said: “I will change the way we do our music marketing because the Nigerians are not better than us but what makes the Nigerians musician go far is because of how they do their marketing Strategy.”



The versatile highlife artist who is signed to HDMEZ Records LLC USA can be reached on his social media handles: @Perryices on Instagram and @Perryices on Twitter.












