I pray my story draws you closer to God - Akua GMB

Beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, has sent a piece of advice to persons who still doubt the power of God to miraculously turn things around for those who believe in Him.



The 2011 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful is today, October 11, celebrating her birthday and has released stunning photos to confirm that she is indeed ageing gracefully.



As part of her message on this special day, Akua, the former General Manager of Angel TV, owned by her ex-husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng says she is grateful to God, for making her a 'living testimony' despite the trials she experienced.



Tons of well-wishers have celebrated the former beauty queen who is an entrepreneur and a mother to three children whom she shares with Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies.



"I'm a living testimony of God’s wonders! Onyame k3se3, aseda nka wo wate. W’ay3 de3 obi ny3 bi da. If you don’t believe in God, let my story draw you closer to God. He is a wonderful God," Akua captioned her photo adorned in a yellow dress.



In a separate post to celebrate this year's birthday, Akua indicated that she will forever remain a queen who will continue to reign in the years to come.



"Ebenezer! De3 wode me ab3duru ni, I am a year older, wiser and still winning. 10 years a queen and still queening in my queendom. A real queen with a crown and a title."



