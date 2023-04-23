I pray before performing on stage – Davido

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he usually prays before mounting the stage to perform.



The singer covered the latest issue of Forbes’ Afrobeats All-Star; Pioneering The New Global Sound.



He said he learned a lot from his dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, stressing that he is humble, principled, and a staunch Christian.



The Omo Baba Olowo crooner said he inherited his father’s steadfastness in prayers.



He said, “I learned so much from being around my dad, watching him in the office, hearing him on the phone, seeing how he handled life. He’s very humble, principled and a strong Christian. Before I step on any stage, my team knows not to mess with my prayers.”



Davido said he initially hid his music career from his family because the norm was to go to school, graduate, and then work for his dad.



He added that his career has been so blessed, stressing that his reason for signing artists was not to make money from them but to see them grow and be part of their successes.