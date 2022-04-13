I pray God gives me the strength to overcome temptations - Moesha Boduong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha makes it back to her home



Measha prepared to share how she became born-again



Moesha Boduong prays for a new Lexus Jeep



Concerned Ghanaians have offered tons of advice to popular actress, Moesha Boduong, following her decision to denounce the world and walk with the Lord.



Many have argued that there will be several obstacles along her journey especially because she was exposed to all the finest things in life before her repentance.



Moesha who previously termed herself as 'Accra's Slay Queen', is best known for her lavish lifestyle and fancy clothes that gave away her curvy body.



In her 2018 controversial interview with CNN, she confessed to having dated married men who sponsored her lifestyle.



Now born again, she has vowed never to sleep with any man for pleasure or favour. Her goal is to preach the word of God and win souls through her life-changing story.



In a recent video sighted by GhanaWeb, Moesha noted that she is back home. She has prayed to God to grant her the strength to overcome temptations in her walk with him.



"It feels so good to be back on social media and I cant wait to tell the whole world about whatever happened to me and I pray that God gives me the strength to overcome all the temptations. May God bless each and every one of us."



The elated actress who was spotted in a white SUV also prayed to God to grant her a new car.



"May God bless me so I can change my car because I am really tired of driving this car. I need a new Lexus Jeep," she said.



See the video below:



