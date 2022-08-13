I pimped girls to Kofi Adomah, never knew he was married - Nana Yaa Brefo admits

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Radio presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo has explained that she pimped girls to Kofi Adomah on two occasions because she had no idea that he was a married man.



Addressing the allegations of pimping girls to her friend, Kofi Adomah she admitted that it happened years ago.



"Yes It is true, I admit it. I have done it once or twice. The honest truth is that I never knew he was married and at that time, I was working with him at Adom, and I heard he was married. I never saw him wear a ring and he never spoke to me about any wife or girlfriend. So that is my answer, I wasn't aware of his marital status," she disclosed in a Facebook live session.



Nana Yaa Brefo also maintained that she will not render an apology to Victoria Exornam Kpodo, the ex-wife of her colleague, Kofi Adomah whom she claimed might "probably" be behind the recent attack that witnessed some thugs wounding him with a sharp object.



According to Nana Yaa, she was only speaking the truth about Kofi's past relationship with his ex-wife whom she claimed had threatened his life and therefore doesn't side with those who claim she disrespected her.



The journalist who answered some questions from viewers during her Facebook live said she doesn't owe Victoria Kpodo an apology.



"I will not apologize to Kofi Adomah's ex-wife. I will not. I have not done anything to go and apologise. I don't know her, I have told you already."



She furthered: "I never insulted his ex-wife anywhere. I am not bush, I don't insult. I speak my mind. I don't even insult politicians, talk more of insulting a fellow woman. I did not.



"I speak my mind especially when I feel what you doing is wrong, I don't care who you are. All am saying is that when someone tells you that it is enough you cannot continue again, you have to let go. You can fight it, see a pastor so they talk to him. If you push and it is not working, you let go...I am a working-class woman, nothing can break me down unless you put a knife to my neck and kill me," she said.





