I personally reported fake number plate to police – Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah says she personally reported to the police when social media controversies regarding the number plate on her Range Rover gift was brought to her attention.



According to the renowned broadcaster, she had no knowledge of the number plate on the vehicle nor the owner until the storm on social media begun.



Social media has been agog since the Range Rover gifted the talented broadcaster was noted to bore the number plate of an already registered vehicle. A statement from the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) confirmed the number was already allotted to a Nissan vehicle.



Reacting to the development, the acting General Manager for GHone TV told Morning Starr host Francis Abban she immediately took steps to rectify the anomaly and got the vehicle registered in her name.



“I was in the office with my friends loved ones and I received a message that there was a present out there. I went out with my friends and there was this black monster and I was happy and I went around it. I was happy for the gift just as I was with the numerous items I had received since morning from different people.



“Later on, I saw the conversations going and the claims people were making about the number plat but I wasn’t bothered. When I noticed the concerns about the number plate, I went to the police myself to file a report. The next day, I went to the regional CID officer and filed a witness statement that I had received a car with a fake number plate. I took it seriously. I don’t know how this number plate came on the car and the police are investigating. I received as a gift, I have nothing to do with it and I don’t even have that money to buy such a car,” she narrated.



The newscaster stressed she is personally committed to seeing the number plate confusion addressed even though she has nothing to do with it.



” I’m personally happy to help the police address this issue but for the trolls, I can’t be bothered. I just hope young people will direct their energies into more productive things than bring each other down”.













