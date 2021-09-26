I personally believe in organic numbers-KODA reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Gospel singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Takoradi, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known in Showbiz as KODA has expressed, that he prefers gaining true numbers from fans watching his videos on social media.



Talking about artistes who do not take their numbers on social media serious, he advised that it is very important that they start to do so.



In an interview with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “There are two sides to this and I personally believe in organic numbers. You can choose to put money into it so it doubles up overnight but it is not advisable.”



He added that there are sites where people can pay about 500dollars and get 5,0000views “and people are going for this.”



According to Koda, he would rather get organic numbers because, “when you start getting invitations to shows and you raise a song which has say 10,000 views but no one knows the song, people will start asking how come no one knew the song when you started singing it?”



He went on to add that although getting the organic views is quite tough, takes time and effort, he believes it is better. “That way you grow your fan base and they stay with you.”



Citing an example, he said, “I’ll use somebody like Diana Hamilton as an example. She has a good fan base and good eyeballs on her. So when she releases something, within an hour, she’s hitting 35,000 views because 35,000 people were waiting to watch and listen to her.”



He ended by saying, “I think organic reach is difficult but lasts and comes with less complications when gained.”