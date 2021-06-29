I pay my mum and dad when I use them for my comedy skit – SDK

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Comedian, skit producer and content creator, SDK Dele real name Sadik Sulley has disclosed that his family feed and depend on the money they make from comedy.



SDK who has been able to involve his mum and dad in his hilarious comedy skit indicated in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show that after making his first movie, he persuaded his mum to retire from his meat pie business due to her old age.



When asked about whether he pays his mum and dad after making the skits, SDK explained that he does pay them.



He added that he uses the income made from the comedy to also pay bills in the house among others.



The comedian also revealed that his biggest money made so far from acting ever since he started his craft was when he worked for Vodafone Ghana.



An emotional SDK disclosed that his mum became ill of stroke month ago. This pushed him to put a hold on his skit production to take care of her.



According to him, his “Old lady” is recovering well and has even featured in one of his recent comedy skits.



Watch video below:



