I paid N6M for a flight to Dubai just to take pictures for my birthday - Bobrisky brags

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has disclosed that he paid a total sum of N6M for a first-class flick ticket to Dubai, only to take pictures for her birthday celebration.



According to her, she got the notification that issuance of visas have been stopped shortly after making the payment.



The controversial public figure also added that he is a prostitute with a high price



He wrote: “Wait oh! After paying N6 Million for first class ticket only for me to do my visa, they are saying they stopped Visa.



"What will now happen to my ticket. Damn. I was just going for my birthday photoshoot. Just 4 days. Big girl of all b*tches.



"Girls that still flies business class still they learn. Better asewo wey men dey rush low-key they fly only first class.”