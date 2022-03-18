I originated rap music in the world – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Ghanaian highlife legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has disclosed that he was the first to introduce rap music to the world.



According to him, it is a fact that should not be argued that he brought rap music into the world.



He told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, “There’s no need to argue about this because when it comes to rap, I am the tree and those who are currently doing it are the branches hence I brought rap to the world”.



He emphasized that he did this in 1973 and if anyone has doubts they can cross-check from the Guinness book of records.



“You will find out that, the Sugarhill Gang and rappers delight started rapping in the year 1978 to 1979 and that was after I had introduced it,” he stated.



He explained that rap is an African genre and it didn’t come from America but it wasn’t recognized because it came from here but, “they know notably that rap originated from Africa”.



Citing the example he said, “For instance, if a durbar is being held for a chief the words spoken by the linguist is can be called rap the only difference is that, it has no rhythm attached to it but I attached rhythm to rap to make it sound nice hence I am the originator of rap in the world,” he emphasized.