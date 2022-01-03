'I only like sex because I want to have more babies' - Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her desire to make more babies should the appropriate fertilization donor comes her way.



The former actress revealed the fact when she recently shared an Instagram post with the caption:



"I can buy whatever kind of teeth I want and have every designer label custom make one for me each.. Who teeth help..



"I wldnt take away SEX only because I want more babies, if not who sex help so don’t think am a bad shild!!"



You will recall the actress divorced her previous husband under one of the most controversial situations following some bitter family rows and breakdown in their relationships.



See post below:



