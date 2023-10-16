I only had sex twice last year, one of those instances was the leaked tape - Moyo Lawal

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has revealed that she only had sex twice last year.



The actress made this revelation while recounting the circumstances that led to the leaking of her sex tape weeks ago.



In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday night, Moyo denied leaking the tape, adding that some things are never what they seem to be.



Sharing her painful story again on social media, the curvaceous actress said the man in the tape was someone who went the extra mile to gain her trust as she was considering getting a house and spending the rest of her life with him.



According to her, she broke up with him last year, after she started experiencing communication challenges with him, having put her” entire life on pause with any man I am dating.”



She wrote: “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.



“One thing… I can tell you for a fact however is that things are never what they seem to be. I only had sex twice last year, one of those times is the video. I agreed to it because he started recording after the fact that he doesn’t live in Nigeria.



“He put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage and all. That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.



“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone… to have an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head (meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly… I honestly don’t know what to tell you )



“(The rest of my caption is in my slides) P.s They say what doesn’t kill you make a you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemy shege.”



