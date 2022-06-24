‘I only got to know of Ras Kuuku after his VGMA plaque got missing’ - Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Years after Ghanaian Reggae singer, Ras Kuuku, said he did not deserve to win the artiste of the year award at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Gospel singer, Joe Mettle has responded by saying, it is all right because he also got to hear of the Reggae singer only when his VGMA plaque got missing.



If readers would recall, Ras Kuuku in an interview with Andy Dosty after the nominee list for the 23rd edition of VGMA was released opined that the gospel singer did not deserve to be in the category of artiste of the year.



He added that he only got to know Joe Mettle after his nomination.



Addressing Ras Kuuku’s comment in a recent interview on the Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the ‘Ye boa mi’ singer explained that he understands the sentiment of the Reggae singer.



According to him, the comment did not come as a surprise to him because he [Joe Mettle] also got to know about Ras Kuuku for the first time when it was speculated his VGMA plaque was missing.



He jovially said, “I didn’t know Ras Kuuku until his award got missing.”



The ‘Turning Around’ singer added that he is not worried about the comments that he did not deserve his artiste of the year award at the VGMA.



He noted that people would always have something to say regardless of who won that award.



“The point is, no matter who appears in the category, there have been years where people are said not to deserve to be in a particular category; every year, it does come up, so I don’t feel like this is new in terms of how some people feel.”



