I only feel the public must be educated in public discourse - Dr. Kobby Mensah

Dr. Kobby Mensah suggests public education for cyberbullies



He adds he is in no way supporting the young man



Nana Aba descends heavily on Dr. Kobby Mensah



Senior lecturer of the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah’s approach to humiliating journalist Albert.



Dr. Kobby Mensah believes the young man could have been handled more professionally by Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere, and Nana Aba Anamoah.



He added that the public also needs education on social media and the ethical ways of dealing with bullies.



“I tried to restrain from commenting, but I think I should just for public education. I even tried to call you but didn’t get to you. In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think @Bridget_Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles,” he said in a tweet.



However, in her response to his post, the General Manager of GHOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, has asked the lecturer to stay in his lane to which Dr. Kobby Mensah explained that he is in no way supporting the young man but feels the public needs an educational discourse to that effect.



“I can appreciate Nana, and I am in no way speaking for the young man. I only feel the public must be educated in public discourse, and in my capacity that’s what I try to do most of the time - using the opportunity to educate. I can completely understand you, please,” he explained.





King Kaf, I tried to restrain from commenting but I think I should just for public education. I even tried to call you but didn’t get to you. In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think @Bridget_Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles. https://t.co/BXwwyHGUw4 — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) November 14, 2021