'I only chew wee I don’t smoke it' - Dr UN

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kwame Owusu Fordjour popularly known as Dr. UN has revealed that he does not smoke wee but only chews the leaves to gain energy for his daily activities



According to Dr. UN who spoke to Captain Smart on Onua TV, he started chewing the herb way back at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and never got addicted to it.



When asked by Captain Smart if he has ever smoked wee, Dr UN answered, “Way back, it has been long. I use to chew it. It’s tasty, it gives you energy especially if you are a footballer. Those times at KNUST, we use it to sustain our energy in the night to learn. I didn’t do it for even a week. It keeps you awake at night”.



He further revealed that using the herb helps in performing well in bed and can keep a man for as long as 90 minutes.



“If you want to get 90 minutes performance, it is very good. You wouldn’t stop for the first half”. He said.



When asked which part of the plant he chews, Dr. UN revealed “the leaf is very important, it helps. You can add it to your coffee without using sugar. Even the medical doctors are aware of it, he said warning that the excessive use of it is not good.