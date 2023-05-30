You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 30Article 1776227

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

I once supported a woman’s decision to cheat on her husband – Actor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a cheating spouse File photo of a cheating spouse

Comedian Nedu has said he once approved the decision of a married woman to cheat on her husband.

He stated this during an episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’, where he and other co-hosts ‘focus on discussing real millennial and Gen Z issues with no holds barred’.

Speaking, Nedu explained a certain woman who newly got married shared her reason for choosing to be unfaithful to her husband.

According to him, the woman’s hubby had advocated for ‘no s3x before marriage’ while they were dating and when they eventually wedded, she realised he couldn’t have an erection.

Nedu noted he couldn’t but support the woman while advising those whose fiancé would propose a ‘no s3x before marriage’ agenda to ensure they carry out proper investigation to know the real reason behind it.

He began: “Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’. Find out if he likes it from the other side”,

“On my radio show, one woman don talk say, ‘I dey cheat on her husband’, not once not twice”

“Why? Oga Nedu, if na you, you go comot? I say why? She say him prick no dey gree rise. The one wey talk this thing, the sad part wey…..

“My brother, I support her. I’m sorry, men, don’t be angry but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter o,” Nedu added.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A screenshot of the ambulance adverstised for sale on the Facebook page of SK Motors FZKO

Stan Dogbe digs up evidence of Ghana's ambulance being put up for sale in Dubai

Sportsleading sports icon

The list is made up of 25 individuals including former national team players

Stephen Appiah, John Paintsil, ex-Black Stars enroll for CAF License B coaching course

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Cedi faces pressure amid US debt ceiling negotiations

Africaleading africa news icon

Uganda president and his daughter with the Bidens pose for a photo at the White House | File photo

It is wrong! - US wants Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law repealed hours after assent

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Appointment of Chief Justice: Does the procedure undermine judicial independence