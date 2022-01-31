‘I once met two angels, I know their names’ – Ernest Opoku claims

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Popular gospel singer, Ernest Opoku Jnr. has recounted a life-changing encounter with some two angels of God at a certain point in his life.



Ernest stated that the experience took place during his three months stay at the Atwea Mountains prayer camp where he was rigorously praying for God’s direction in his life.



Narrating further, Ernest established that during one of his praying instances, he witnessed the presence of two angels and their names were also revealed to him.



“I quit my job as a cobbler and embarked on a trip to Atwea Mountains with a friend. I spent almost three months there. During one of the prayer sessions, I was visited by some angels and I told them to accept my prayers. It was through the prayers that God revealed to me that I need to minister unto his people. So I have seen the angels that God usually sends to humans. I have seen two of such angels before. I know them and I even know their names,” he stated in an interview with Emelia Brobbey.



Ernest Opoku also narrated the strange manner in which his ministry work commenced after he got back from the mountains.



“When I got back, I attended a crusade in Krofrom, Kumasi. When the service was ongoing, I had not started singing. I didn’t even know how to sing but I don’t know what came over me and I walked straight to the stage and requested for a microphone. When I asked for the microphone everyone gave me a certain look because I was poor and rugged. That day I even wore tattered clothes. The pastor gave me the go-ahead and immediately I started singing, there was an atmosphere of miracles. That was where I brought out ‘Nyame a Otease’ for the first time.



