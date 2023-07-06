I now sell drinks and rice aside from music – Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Gospel musician Piesie Esther has revealed that, apart from doing music, she is also into the sale of drinks and rice in support of her husband to keep the family going



The “Wa Ye Me Yie” hitmaker also noted that the drinks she sells are all non-alcoholic beverages.



“Now I sell drinks ( non-alcoholic beverages) and I sell rice as well”, Piesie Esther told Kingdom FM in an interview.



The musician disclosed that it is her wish to expand her business which is called ‘Ernester Wholesale’ and have a big warehouse filled with goods so that she can make huge sums of money.



“But I would like to expand my rice business. I want to have a big warehouse for the business. If God blessed me, I will expand it.



The business name is Ernester Wholesale”, she told Fiifi Pratt on the show “Afro Joint”.



This comes barely a week after another person in the showbiz industry and actor Mr. Beautiful disclosed that he now sells sugarcane and coconut to survive the hardships in the country.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM with Amansan Krakye, the comedian said the collapse of the movie industry has brought hardships.



He stated “The collapse of the movie industry has brought extreme hardships on some of us who are actively engaged in such a venture.



“In other to survive the hardships in Ghana due to the collapse of the movie industry, I now sell sugarcane and coconut,” he revealed as MyNewsGh.com monitored.



“Exactly as you are saying the coconut that I sell is the one that is grown in my hometown in Central Region which is Abura Dunkwa”.