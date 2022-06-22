‘I nonchalantly toured Europe with a poaching fee offered me by a CEO’ - Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022
Abeiku Santana shares interesting life experiences
Seasoned journalist and television personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has disclosed that he once bolted and lavishly spent a sum of money paid him by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum, to work with his company.
Speaking as a guest on the Father’s Day edition of Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show, Abeiku Santana recounted how he toured Europe with a poaching fee Kwesi Twum paid him in a bid to employ him as a radio show host at Multimedia.
“I took Kwasi Twum’s money and used it to travel to Switzerland, where I was given only two weeks to stay even though I wanted to stay for years. From there I moved to Germany, and the Netherlands before finally deciding to return to Ghana to join Adom FM, under the Multimedia Group. I toured all these places for almost a year before returning to work,” he said.
Touching on his media profession which he described as accidental, Abeiku Santana mentioned that he had always envisaged to be a part of the Ghana Armed Forces.
“I actually got into the media by accident, so after my six forms, my father wanted me to enrol into the military. So I actually got into the Ghana Military Academy to pursue an officer cadet course training as a flight officer for eighteen months, but I had to stop along the way,” he explained.
Throwing more light on his military passion which never materialized, the popular broadcaster said he would have soared to a colonel rank if he had ventured into it.
“The last time I checked, some of my colleagues at the military academy are Colonels now. I am talking about the 1997-year group. So I would have been a colonel now or of that rank, if I were to be in the military,” he said.
