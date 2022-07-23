I no longer work with Shatta Wale but we remain friends - Bulldog

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale and Bulldog part ways



Shatta called out by two former members of his team



Shatta's former PA says he was assaulted



Talent manager, Bulldog has announced that he no longer works with dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, however, that doesn't call for an alarm since they remain good friends.



According to Bulldog, he didn't find it necessary to announce their separation since he never made a show when his company Bullhaus Entertainment partnered with the award-winning singer.



Shatta and Bulldog have kept a solid relationship. Although their friendship crushed some years ago, they managed to reconcile and patch things up with the latter always rising to Shatta's defense.



Also, the talent manager offered his support to the singer during his 2021 court case involving a fake gun attack that landed him behind bars.



Speaking with radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, Bulldog touched on his current state with the artiste after being persuaded to comment on it.



"If people are no longer working together, it doesn't mean they are not talking or are no longer friends...when I started working with him (Shatta) nobody did a story. It wasn't announced that Bullhaus is handling Shatta so why should the separation be announced?" he quizzed.



Meanwhile, Deportee, a former leading member of the Shatta Movement has made some damning allegations against the popular singer. He claimed that some persons on his team who were labelled as his accomplices in the 2021 fake gun attack, were left to their fate.



Also, Shatta Wale's former personal assistant, Nana Dope, has threatened to go public about how he was assaulted and betrayed.





Watch the latest episodes of our programmes below:









