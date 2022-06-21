I never took $50,000 for performance at National Cathedral fundraiser - Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Sonnie Badu reportedly charges $50,000 for Nat. Cathedral performance



Sonnie denies performance National Cathedral fee allegation



Sam George calls out govt



Sonnie Badu has broken silence on the 50,000 dollars he reportedly charged for a 'brief' musical performance during the launch of the National Cathedral fundraising campaign held in the United States in February 2019.



The Ghanaian musician has denied taking a dime from organizers.



According to Sonnie who responded to the claim in a tweet, he never demanded payment for his service. He again highlighted the poor reception at the fundraising event where none of his team, including himself, was offered a seat.



"Wow, thanks for alerting me. I was not given a dime ...not even a seat for me and my team. We stood outside," read his response to a Twitter user who wanted clarification on the amount he took for his musical performance.



Reacting to the singer's statement, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a member of the National Democratic Congress, Sam Nartey George, called out the Nana Addo administration and the National Cathedral Board for fund misappropriation and embezzlement.



"They claimed to have paid SONNIE BADU $50,000 for a song ministration at the launch in the US. Now he has come out to say he was not given a dime and not even a seat was offered to him and his team. So who took the $50,000? Surely the Trustees do NOT know about this! Again, they claimed to have paid GHS30,000 to each of the gospel artistes who ministered at the launch here in Accra. Can those artistes also confirm if they received these monies?" parts of Sam George's Facebook read.





The fundraiser for the construction of the National Cathedral project was held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC back in 2019. The event was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries.





