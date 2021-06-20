I never thought I will give birth again at age 45 - Piesie Esther shares testimony

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther's story of motherhood is similar to the story of Hannah and Sarah in the bible.



Though hers is a bit different, the "Ziba Be Ko" hitmaker after several years has given birth again at her menopausal age 45.



Piesie Esther in an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb said though she had decided and planned not to give birth again, the news of her unexpected 4th pregnancy was given to her in Belgium.



"My child is a miracle baby, I assumed I have finished giving birth. It came unexpectedly. I had decided not to give birth again, I realised I was pregnant in Belgium."



Using her experience of being denied a US Visa, she mentioned in the interview that she prayed to God to make her children's case exceptional.



She explained that though she comes from not so wealthy family, God has blessed her through her music.



Now two of her children were born in the USA, one in Ghana and the last one was also born in Canada.



