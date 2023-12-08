'I never said I found love' – Bolanle Ninalowo on new relationship rumours

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular actor Bolanle Ninalowo has denied ever expressing that he has found love again.



Recall there have been viral speculations of the actor having a romantic affair with actress Damilola Adegbite.



This comes in a few months after the thespian announced separation from wife Bunmi.



Clarifying recent rumours of his love affair with Damilola in an interview with TVC while playing the drink and answer game, Ninalowo said he never openly expressed love for anyone.



The actor explained, that all he said was he was interested in someone and had no idea how to go about it.



“I never told you guys that. Who told you that? That I found love again…. No I said I was peeping somebody.



“You Nigerian ‘e de jo tori Olorun’ (I beg you in the Name of God). Peeping… Love, Peeping… Love, two different things. Peeping, marked her. You never know, Maka is a lover,” he said.