I never needed a dad - Camidoh recounts his mother’s impact

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Musician Camidoh recounting his mother’s impact disclosed he never needed a dad, growing up.



The ‘Sugarcane’ hit maker sharing his struggles to the top on the ‘Grass to Grace edition of Just Being Us on Akwaaba Magic, told MzGee he never felt the absence of his late dad because his mother played both roles.



According to Camidoh, his mother, who was an economic tutor at Ola Girls Senior High, also sold local beverages on campus to sustain the family.



"…Because my mom was doing everything for me and my big brother. My mom had to do some extra stuff, she taught economics and was business oriented. She did a little bit of everything, on school campus she was selling biscuits, candies, water sobolo, asana, all of those local beverages," he narrated.



He added he had to learn to prepare these beverages at an early age to fill in the gap for his mom when she was unavailable to do so.



“I was growing up and watching her do it by herself so I learnt it. I can prepare them. I help in preparing and selling them when she was unavailable to do so”.



Though his mother remarried and had more children with his stepdad, Camidoh never considered a relationship with his stepfather.



"I never felt left out or empty about not having a dad. My mum is my everything. My mum was my dad and I never really had a good relationship with my stepdad, so my mum was just sitting in, so I never really had a dad," Camidoh said.