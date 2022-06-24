I never made a dime from music - Kwaku T

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian rapper, Kwaku T, has disclosed that he never got a dime from doing music.



He added that the industry failed to give him respect and credit, the reason why he exited the scene.



According to Kwaku T, the frustration coupled with other challenges forced him to do something else either than "this thing called music."



The rapper who made an appearance on 3FM Drive added that despite his inactiveness, he sees himself as one of the pioneers of rap music in Ghana.



"I have never made any money off this entertainment thing. I made some substantial money off my deals. I have never made money off this thing. This thing that they call music...I built this industry. I created this thing. So if you can’t respect me…do I have to come and beg you for a job, really?”



The 90's rapper born Kwaku Asamoah Tutu, the former professional singer, is a former contestant of Big Brother Africa and is famed for songs including 'No Awam' and Kwaku TuTu'.