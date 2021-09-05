I never liked you until recently – Delay blatantly tells Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay has recounted how she disliked showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo until she recently had a change of mind.



According to the popular TV host, she hated Arnold to an extent that she will skip any media channel that he appeared on.



Narrating how she was able to overcome such animosity, Delay cited an instance where she dropped her ‘emotional cloak’ and paid close attention to his observations on radio.



According to Delay, she was grasped by Arnold’s intelligence and good sense of judgement and has since grown fonder of him after listening to him on that particular day.



“Initially I didn’t like you, I need to be sincere. I was looking at you from a place of prejudice. I’m being sincere. I was forced to listen to you once and although I was trying to avoid listening to you, I couldn’t resist your intelligent observations. As I kept listening to you, I had a change of heart about you there and then. Immediately I perceived you as a deep thinker who knows what he is about,” she stated whiles interviewing Arnold.



“If people can just do away with the prejudice, they’ll realize how intelligent you are. They will appreciate what you stand for. You don’t judge based on your feelings. You judge issues based on facts,” Delay added.



Arnold who was listening with rapt attention responded to Delay’s observations;

“You are being honest. God bless you,”



