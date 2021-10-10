You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 10Article 1376428

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

I never knew the photo I took with my son could send me to jail – Akuapem Poloo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akuapem Poloo Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and model, Akuapem Poloo has commented on her arrest and court issue after she took a photo with her son.

Poloo was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court after her nak3d photo with her son went viral.

Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Akuapem Poloo said she didn’t know the stance of the law about her action.

“I didn’t know who was behind the crusade for my arrest because taking a picture with my son, everybody knows I didn’t know it was illegal. Because when we were children, we bathed with our mothers. I saw my mother nakedness.”

She also believes someone instigated her arrest.

“I had also never heard of anyone was arrested for what I did. So I did not know it was a crime. How things were going, I did not understand it. Who was behind it? What is going on? If I knew the person, I would have gone to plead for mercy. From the time we started the court proceedings, I wasn’t myself,” Akuapem Poloo stated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

How NDC’s Youth Organizer is allegedly pushing Dr. Duffuor under the radar – Report

Sports

The Black Stars won 3-1

Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-1 win over Zimbabwe

Business

Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil PLC starts multi-well drilling in Ghana

Africa

Asisat Oshoala was on target on her 27th birthday

Oshoala scores as Barcelona demolish Atletico Madrid

Opinions

Dr. Freda Prempeh

Aptitudes for political development: Dr. Freda Prempeh shows the way