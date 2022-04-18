I never knew my daughter’s husband was a fake pastor – Mother of late ‘Ekwueme’ singer, Osinachi

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: saharareporters.com

Oriaku Nmadu, the mother of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has disclosed the reason why her daughter refused to walk out of her marriage.



According to her, the husband, Peter Nwachukwu, alleged to be fond of physically assaulting Osinachi, deceived the family into allowing him to marry the gospel singer by claiming he was a pastor



She said she never knew that the suspect was only a fake pastor as his conduct and attitude towards both the wife and her family betrayed his claims.



According to Osinachi’s mother, the son-in-law was so mean that he never allowed her to come for ‘omugwo’ (babysitting) when they had their four children.



Mrs Nmadu disclosed this while speaking with members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), who were on a condolence visit to her family.

According to her, her heart was bleeding as to how the devil used Osinachi’s husband to ruin her life.



“My daughter went through hell in the hands of Nwachukwu, my daughter had four children, I could not go for ‘omugwo’ (babysitting) for any of the children because her husband would not want to see any member of Osinachi’s family,” she said.



She recalled that there was a time she fell sick and after much pressure from Osinachi’s friends, he allowed her to come over to their home in Abuja. She said on one occasion after church service, Nwachukwu abandoned her and his wife and drove home with the children.



“That Sunday after church service, as we were waiting for Peter Nwachukwu, he came out and ordered his children into the car. He drove off leaving me and my daughter behind, I was shocked because it was a well-wisher that gave my daughter that car. Instead of Osinachi complaining, she rushed out to get a taxi that drove us home. When we got home, we saw him and the children.



“Another car a fan gave Osinachi for God’s work, Peter took the vehicle and started driving it. At every slight misunderstanding, he abandons his wife at any point and drives away. On one occasion, the children inside the car were saying bye-bye to their mother; he never allowed the wife to enjoy the fruit of her labour,” she said.



She said the children are now with one of her daughters while she appealed to NAWOJ to help her get justice.



“Osinachi believed in the biblical injunction that says marriage is for better or worse and that was why she endured the marriage thinking that Peter Nwachukwu would change but unfortunately my daughter died,” she added.



Osinachi’s death was announced a few days ago.



Some media reports initially said she died of cancer but minutes later, it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.



Nwachukwu was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, leading to a blood clot that eventually killed her.



Singer, Frank Edwards, also disclosed that an “unreasonable human” put an end to her life.



There are reports that Osinachi refused to leave the marriage despite domestic violence because of her commitment to the church.



Recently, the arrest of Nwachukwu by operatives of the FCT Police Command was made public. He has however been transferred to the homicide department for further investigation.



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it would charge Osinachi's husband to court for culpable homicide over the death of his wife.



