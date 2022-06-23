I never had plans on pursuing music – Naira Marley reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

British-born Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has revealed that he had no intentions of pursuing music as a full-time career.



The afro-beats act rose to prominence in Nigeria and Africa in 2017 after his hit “Issa Goal” a song that featured versatile Nigerian act Olamide and Lil Keshwent viral. The song further became the theme song of the Nigerian senior national football team in 2018 for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.





In a recent interview on Y 107.9 FM, the president of the controversial ‘Marlian’ fan base revealed that he had intentions of running a music label rather than becoming an artiste. He further narrates the events that led to him recording his first single “Marry Juana” in the UK.



“I never had intentions on going into music, I started music when I started my record label. I had several artistes with me back in the UK, so we went to a studio and we paid for two hours. But after an hour the artistes did not have any song to record, a beat played and I just made a song there and everyone like the music,” he said Rev Erskine on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.





Naira Marley further affirmed that if he had not gone into music and signed good artistes he would have gone ahead to establish and run his record label. “If I didn’t go into music and good artistes, I would have still been a label manager running my music label”, he added.



Naira Marley despite his successes as an individual artiste has established his label and has signed 8 other artistes with himself inclusive.