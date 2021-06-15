I never duped my baby mama – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah has responded to claims that he has duped his baby mama.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘DayBreak Hitz’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the popular musician stated that there is no iota of truth in the rumours.



He stressed that he has never duped the mother of his daughter nor any woman.



Akwaboah said his baby mama has not invested a penny into his music career.



He believes some people made this up for the reason best known to them.



Despite the rumours, Akwaboah indicated that he is very cool with his baby mama.



He added that some bloggers or those behind the story embellished it.



Listen to what he said in the post below:



