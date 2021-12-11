I never dated Okraku Mantey, Kwame B – MzGee insists

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Popular Ghanaian journalist, MzGee has refuted claims that she was once in an amorous relationship with two of her former colleagues at The Multimedia Limited.



Reacting to claims that she once dated the current Deputy Creative Arts and Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, MzGee said their relationship was strictly professional.



According to the popular TV presenter, a lot of opportunities were thrown at her by Mr. Okraku Mantey who was then a programmes manager at Multimedia.



MzGee who was an entertainment journalist at the same media firm said there were wild perceptions that she was dating her former boss (Okraku Mantey) due to the fact that she was given the platform to fully explore her potentials.



“I never dated Okraku Mantey. When I first started working at multimedia, a lot of opportunities were thrown at me and Okraku Mantey was in charge at that time. Because he was leading the old staff and I was a new person given all of these opportunities, it created some sort of friction among them. The old staff was pained and they started alleging that he was my boyfriend. It became a strong perception,” MzGee told Delay.



In the case of Kwame B, a popular radio presenter at Multimedia, MzGee said they were just friends and nothing else.





“It’s never true that I dated Kwame B. We are just mere friends and we don’t gel in romantic terms. I will say that he is my best male friend in the industry. Kwame B was at my beck and call but he is not my spec. Because I’m fair in colour I wanted a man who is dark in complexion,” She added.



MzGee said the only man she ever dated whiles working at Multimedia is Mr. Raymond Aquah who is currently her husband.



