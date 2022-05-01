I never dated LilWin - Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: gossips24.com

The alleged girlfriend of comic Kumawood actor LilWin, Sandra Ababio has reacted to the marriage of the actor to his US-based girlfriend.



A few weeks ago, the news of Lilwin’s marriage popped up on social media. According to reports, the actor tied the knot with his US-based girlfriend in a private ceremony.



Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has been rumoured to have been in a relationship with actor Lilwin. The two have been spotted together on several occasions in a compromising manner which confirmed the suspicions of many. However, Lilwin came out to debunk the rumours adding that they are just good friends.



Talking to Graphic Showbiz, Sandra stated that she is fed up explaining to people that she and LilWin.



“I am not dating Lilwin and I have never dated him, congratulations to him, he just got married to his long-time girlfriend in the US and she is beautiful. May God bless their union and I wish them the very best,” she said.



Speaking about how the rumours spread, Sandra had this to say: “Well, I was new in Kumasi and he was more than a friend to me. He showed me around Kumasi.



“In fact, he was the one who took me to Kumasi and we did everything together like go on set together, among others, so that probably sparked the rumours.



“You know, we live in a society where a man cannot be just mere good friends with a woman so when they saw us together most of the time, they concluded there was something going on between us, we are just good friends,” she added.