I never cried when Chris Attoh left me - Nollywood actress Damilola

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has opened up on her failed marriage with Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh



Speaking to media personality Chude Jideonwo, the former Tinsel star said she did not shed a single tear when her marriage with Chris Attoh crushed years ago.



Damilola said love is not enough and that is the mistake a lot of prospective suitors make during courtship.



She said the ultimate ingredient that binds partners together and makes them inseparable is not love.



Damilola further added that although her marriage failed, she never regrets any moment shared with Chris Attoh especially their son.





Damilola reiterated that she has drawn valuable lessons from the failed marriage which could shape her future engagement with other potential suitors.





"My marriage didn’t work but I learnt a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough…when you meet someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, love is not enough…for me it is done, the only regard I have for him now is that he is the father of my son, I don’t regret anything," Damilola said