I never attended SHS but pursuing my second degree - Atinka TV Presenter

Television of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Media personality and Television presenter Afia Kwarteng Asamani, popularly known as Authentic Mama has made a deep revelation on how she has never attended senior high school (SHS) but has broken all glasses and climbed the academic ladder.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Supa’s Kitchen with host Ohemaa Woye Supa, the Atinka TV presenter shared her childhood experience.



She said growing up as an orphan, “I was told my mum passed when I was age 8 followed by my dad and so I didn’t get the opportunity to grow in a family home with mum, dad and siblings as it has to be for every child."



"I came to Accra somewhere in 2001 through my senior sister, I was in class 6 then but unfortunately, things didn’t go down well as my sister wished for me so I had to drop out from school to sell ice water at the Achimota trotro station to assist my sister in taking care of me.



“Growing up I have always admired cooperate people anytime I come across one so I determined in my heart that no matter the circumstances I will fight to go back to school to achieve that aim of becoming a cooperate lady," Afia Kwarteng Asamani said.



She continued: "I started by learning on my own, through the church I attend, ICGC, I deliberately chose friends who are educated to associate myself with and that helped me to go back to school at the 25 as a mature student. In 2015 after I sat for an entrance exam at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



"...I was offered admission to study Diploma in communications, I continued with the degree and now pursuing Masters in Public Relations at same University.



“I have kept this as a secret to myself over the years but I feel the strong edge to share this to encourage the young people out there never to lose hope. For with God, all things are possible,” 'grateful' Afia Kwarteng Asamani stressed.