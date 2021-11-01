I never apologized to Nana Aba – Adu Safowaah makes U-turn

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

After apologizing for denigrating renowned media mogul, Nana Aba Anamoah a few weeks ago, TV host and self-acclaimed business mogul, Adu Safowah has made a U-turn on her apology to Nana Aba Anamoah.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the controversial Adu Safowah explained that she never apologized to anybody.



She queried that on what grounds would she render an apology to the General Manager of the English Cluster of the EIB Network.



According to the ‘loud mouth’ lady, she never mentioned anybody’s name in her recent brouhaha.



She stated that it was netizens who were connecting the dots in arriving at the name, Nana Aba Anamoah when she went haywire on social media.



"I made my humble post on Instagram, I never mentioned anyone's name, people on social media have memories from last year so they brought it into my issue"