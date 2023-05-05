‘I nearly went mad after my divorce’ – Salinko

Entertainment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Popular Ghanaian actor, Salinko, has disclosed that he has been divorces by his wife, whom he married in 2017. The actor revealed that the divorce hit him hard and he nearly went mad.



Speaking in an interview with Poleenu Multimedia, Salinko explained that his wife told him she was fed up with the marriage, and that her father also confirmed that his daughter was no longer interested in the union.



Salinko denied any allegations of abuse, stating that his wife did not make any accusations against him. He further revealed that the divorce had a significant impact on his mental health, and he struggled to focus on his work.



The actor noted that he was able to overcome the pain of the divorce by listening to motivational messages.



“Madam just said that she is fed up, we went to the father and the father also said he can see the daughter is fed up; no one maltreated her or did anything to her. So it is something that happens.



“I nearly went mad my brother, but I had to manage because initially when I go to the market to sell, I can sit there for a while until someone prompts me before I become conscious of myself. It is something that I realize happens from motivational messages. Yes, a lady can tell you that she is fed up without any reason,” he said.



Salinko is known for his comic roles. He has starred in several Kumawood Movies and TV series including the popular ‘Boys Abre’.











